Contact your state Representatives and Senators right away. Tell them you do not want this Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to have access to Ohio’s tax revenue for another 15 years, beyond 2036.
Here's the financial statements. They are posted online for the public to read
https://www.jobsohio.com/about-us/meetings-and-financials/financial-statements
STATUS UPDATE:
[We have a country to save. We're going to win some battles and lose others. This war to rein in government will not be won quickly or easily. But it must be done.]
As for Jobs Ohio: a group of us who care deeply about Ohio learned of this horrible plan to extend the Jobs Ohio contract roughly 48 hours before the vote took place. We did what we could to get the message out, including videos like the one above. Ultimately, this passed, and Jobs Ohio appears to be an embedded NGO through 2053 (unless perhaps a DOGE-Ohio audit finds fraud, misappropriation of funds, or conflicts of interest in the vote & timing, all of which I suspect but cannot at this time prove).
Here's the full story from Matt Urbas: https://www.theohioregister.com/jobsohio-deal-extended-to-2053/