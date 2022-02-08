Why subscribe?

Here’s the strange thing: I’m 52, feel much younger (most days), and yet my “bucket list” feels roughly done. I’ve done perhaps more than my share of adventure, it feels like a bit of a blur that sometimes slows down, and I believe I now have something to offer future generations: perspective, enthusiasm, and excitement.

Really. I’ve gone on hot air balloons, helicopters over Niagara Falls, jumped out of planes, toured Alaska (twice), fed Gray Wolves, been cage diving with Great White sharks, sat on the court in an NBA playoff game (Cavs/Celtics), traveled more than half the U.S. States, lived in Germany, spray-painted the Berlin Wall then went into East Berlin before the wall came down, started companies, sold companies, run board meetings, been nationally syndicated on TV and radio, got married on a tropical beach, won and lost fights, achieved a patent, worked construction and also esteemed white-collar jobs, stayed in 5 Star luxury hotels and been roughly homeless, learned marksmanship, won awards, helped people who are struggling, found the proverbial “hill I’d die on”, and migrated from VERY liberal to understanding and embracing Conservative Values along the way… almost none of this has been easy, but it feels like such a full life!

