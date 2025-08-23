Jonathan’s Newsletter (My2Cents)

Jonathan’s Newsletter (My2Cents)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent
3h

Good, thanks for reading to the end/comments! It wasn't an exact fit, so I didn't include in this post an absolute passion of mine: working to FREE TINA PETERS!

Tina was kind enough to join me for a special episode before she was wrongly imprisoned. I firmly believe that she is a hero whistle-blower, that she was railroaded in a kangaroo court, and that she should be freed from her imprisonment immediately.

No country can survive jailing its whistle-blowers, that's third-world, banana republic stuff!

Watch Tina's story here: https://jbroadbent.substack.com/p/tina-peters-joins-unwoke-us-elections

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Broadbent
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture