In case you didn’t know, we’ve been hard at work creating affiliate marketing designed to help fund Ohio’s conservative clubs.

Plans are underway to build an interactive website.

Following is a preliminary DRAFT, in video form.

If you know of people who might want to get involved, conservative clubs that would benefit from funding, or patriot-owned businesses in need of more publicity, send them my way.

And, of course, your feedback would be greatly appreciated!

ADDITIONS, POST PUBLICATION