Mission Driven Organization (MDO)
Concept/Draft video
In case you didn’t know, we’ve been hard at work creating affiliate marketing designed to help fund Ohio’s conservative clubs.
Plans are underway to build an interactive website.
Following is a preliminary DRAFT, in video form.
If you know of people who might want to get involved, conservative clubs that would benefit from funding, or patriot-owned businesses in need of more publicity, send them my way.
And, of course, your feedback would be greatly appreciated!