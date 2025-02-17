“What an amazing time to be alive!” You’ll hear that sentiment often, if you’re on social media or talk to patriot groups. It’s connected to “WINNING!” Trump’s election, DOGE, getting certain cabinet appointments… “WINNING!” get’s posted and shared. It’s a great feeling and a great sentiment.

Pause for a moment to consider what “WINNING!” you want and how long you want it to last.

Closed borders? Quality education for children? Better, more reliable elections systems? A fair, balanced, and blind judicial system? Free Speech? Second Amendment? Deportations of illegals?

I truly hope that our populist movement succeeds and we U.S. citizens see a return of Representative Government, focused exclusively on the health and wellbeing of U.S. citizens. It won’t be easy, but it must be done. (More comments on this below the divider.)

There’s a concept for tackling debt called “snowball effect.” Put simply, it suggests tackling the smallest things first, then moving to the next largest, until you ultimately take on the big issues. This financial philosophy says that if you have debt in 10 different places, focus on the smallest first, cancel it, then focus your money/effort on the next largest. Like putting a snowball on the top of a hill and giving it a push, the theory suggests that you’ll make more progress faster if you eliminate one-by-one, starting with the smallest and easiest. In addition to being the easiest, the WINS will quickly give you a feeling of accomplishment.

When it comes to all the issues now threatening the American Dream, I believe a similar snowball effect is in order.

It’s why I started and freely share UnWoke.Academy.

Begin by looking at how your life is structured and “Vote Your Values”, as we like to say. Heck, you don’t even need to leave your house for this part. Begin by looking at the things you encourage, support, or fund. Like Disney, Google, CNN, Mega-Bank, Big-Pharma, Netflix, Amazon, and “Wall Street”, just to name a few. If you haven’t left them for better alternatives, consider doing so. The more rich and powerful they become, the harder it is to defeat them and save the Republic.

Here’s an example of what I mean: If you’re encouraged by President Trump’s efforts to end CRT/DEI, then you should also at least consider switching from Costco (more on this here:

and here:

You should also be very aware of the massive CRT/DEI programs embedded in Ohio State University and many places like it, that openly espouse Marxist, racist, anti-American values.

CRT is only one example. There’s also the destruction of small business, Green New Deal (now repackaged as Climate Agenda), and all sorts of other woke-a-doodle bad stuff percolating in order to take away our rights and freedoms and make a small group of elites more money.

Many people are building, posting, and commenting on alternatives. They’re hungry to get your attention and all of them need traffic/funding in order to continue to build the Parallel Economy (“Freedom Economy”) we keep excitedly talking about.

The same holds true for news, social media, education, and virtually all other aspects of our lives.

These are easy WINS. Or, at least most of them should be. We’ve covered several tech companies, banking, and all sorts of other realms that are important to our day-to-day lives. Now it’s up to We The People to go utilize these things.

If you build it, they will come!

From Public Square to Old Glory Bank (we have no affiliation with either), and now all sorts of tech offerings and news outlets, they’re waiting for you/us.

This morning I got so hot on this that I started a poll on Twitter/X:

Poll: https://x.com/jrbroadbent/status/1891487083388113022?s=19

If you agree, and want WINNING! then I hope that wherever you are, you’ll start small and maybe use the snowball effect to begin migrating away from woke-a-doodle (probably cancelable) and into the Parallel Economy. Get in at the ground floor, now, so that later you can say you were with [fill in the blank] before it was cool.

It’s exciting to hear about all the efforts being made in/around DC politics; however, none of it is permanent, yet. If we want to see these things, like education reform and DOGE made permanent, and not suddenly evaporate in 4 years, we must act now to cement this populist movement.

My suggestions:

Find and run good, Education-aware school board candidates. Precinct Strategy (PrecinctStrategy.com or, in Ohio: OhioPrecinctStrategy.org). Attend local government and NGO board meetings. You’ll learn a lot and this will inform you to fight back. Connected to 1, 2, and 3 above, form a local advocacy group.

God speed and good luck, friends.