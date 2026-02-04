Starting with the proposed Resolution (scroll down and keep reading for the reasoning behind it):

Resolution of Censure Against Geauga County Commissioners James Dvorak and Carolyn Brakey

Whereas, the Geauga County Republican Party is committed to upholding conservative principles, including limited government, local control, fiscal responsibility, and the preservation of rural values against urban overreach;

Whereas, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), a Cleveland-based regional planning organization, has expanded its scope beyond transportation into areas such as climate policy, economic development, and land use planning, which many Geauga County residents view as an infringement on local sovereignty;

Whereas, the Geauga County Planning Commission voted unanimously to send a letter/memorandum to the County Commissioners requesting that Geauga County withdraw from NOACA and related initiatives (including the CEDS process), citing conflicts with Geauga values and overreach by Cleveland-dominated interests; which Commissioners Brakey and Dvorak have ignored by continuing to support and deepen involvement with NOACA (Exhibit A);

Whereas, Commissioners James Dvorak and Carolyn Brakey have actively supported and voted to ratify changes to NOACA’s bylaws and code of regulations, including amendments that guarantee specific seats (such as for the county engineer) and alter representation structures;

Whereas, these bylaw changes were pursued amid controversy and have effectively diminished or removed the voice of sitting Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri by restricting his ability to appoint or maintain his preferred delegate or representative to the NOACA board;

Whereas, Commissioners Dvorak and Brakey voted against granting Commissioner Spidalieri full authority over his delegate or representative, prioritizing NOACA’s preferences and concerns over local Republican unity and representation;

Whereas, it is alleged that Commissioners Brakey and/or Dvorak worked extrajudicially to remove Commissioner Spidalieri’s voice by directly requesting of the NOACA board that bylaw changes be made, without first meeting and discussing the matter publicly with fellow commissioners or in open session as required for transparent governance;

Whereas, this support for NOACA’s expanded influence has opened Geauga County to greater involvement with a metropolitan agency perceived as advancing progressive agendas, contrary to the interests of Geauga County’s conservative electorate;

Whereas, such actions by Commissioners Dvorak and Brakey have sown division within the Geauga County Board of Commissioners, undermined party cohesion, and prioritized external bureaucratic interests over the voices of elected Republican officials and county residents;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Geauga County Republican Party Central Committee, in regular session assembled, that Commissioners James Dvorak and Carolyn Brakey are hereby censured for their roles in facilitating Geauga County’s deeper integration with NOACA and for supporting bylaw changes that silenced Commissioner Spidalieri’s input on representation matters.

Be it further resolved that this censure serves as a formal expression of disapproval and a call for Commissioners Dvorak and Brakey to realign their actions with Republican principles of local control and party unity, including reconsidering further entanglements with NOACA that erode Geauga County’s independence.

Be it further resolved that copies of this resolution shall be distributed to Commissioners Dvorak, Brakey, and Spidalieri, as well as to relevant media outlets and party members to ensure transparency and accountability.

Adopted this [Date] day of February, 2026, by the Geauga County Republican Party Central Committee.

Why Censure:

Violation of Transparency and Open Government Principles: By allegedly engaging in private communications to request NOACA bylaw changes without public deliberation, Dvorak and Brakey may have breached Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, undermining the conservative value of accountable, transparent governance that Republicans champion to prevent backroom deals and ensure public trust in elected officials.

Disregard for Local Input and Autonomy: Ignoring the Geauga County Planning Commission’s unanimous request to withdraw from NOACA demonstrates a failure to prioritize local control and community voices, conflicting with Republican emphasis on limited government intervention and deference to grassroots decision-making over regional bureaucratic mandates.

Potential Creation of Conflicts of Interest: Advocating for the appointment of the County Engineer to the NOACA board risks impartiality in funding decisions, as the engineer could influence allocations for Geauga projects they oversee, violating ethical standards and conservative ideals of fiscal responsibility and avoiding self-dealing in public office.

Diminishing Fellow Republican Representation: The bylaw changes effectively reduced Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri’s ability to appoint his preferred alternate, sidelining a conservative voice on the board and fostering internal division, which contradicts Republican values of unity, fair representation, and respecting elected colleagues’ authority in local matters.

Erosion of Integrity and Ethical Standards: Brakey’s public objections to Skip Claypool based on decade-old allegations, combined with the rushed bylaw amendments, suggest personal or political motivations over objective policy-making, eroding the high ethical bar Republicans set for public servants to maintain credibility and combat perceptions of cronyism.

Further, misrepresenting 2014-era efforts on the part of prior commissioners to add a fourth representative from Geauga County to the NOACA board means Brakey is either confused, ill-prepared, or attempting to mislead the public.

Risk to Fiscal Conservatism and Taxpayer Interests: Strengthening ties to NOACA through these changes could expose Geauga County to unwanted regional planning mandates, potentially increasing costs or regulatory burdens without clear benefits, opposing Republican commitments to low taxes, efficient spending, and protecting rural communities from urban overreach.

What’s behind it/what’s at stake?

Urban Densification and Land Use Changes: Strategies include compact development and land use policies to reduce sprawl, potentially eroding Geauga County’s rural character by encouraging higher-density housing or regional planning overrides, conflicting with local zoning autonomy and conservative values of property rights.

Adaptation Measures Implying Overregulation: Building resilience against “extreme weather” through infrastructure upgrades and green infrastructure (e.g., urban forestry) could lead to new zoning rules, building codes, or flood plain restrictions in Geauga, increasing compliance costs for farmers and developers without evidence that local actions meaningfully address natural climate cycles.

Expansion of EV Infrastructure and Low-Carbon Transportation: The plan advocates for EV charging networks, public transit expansion, and shifts away from personal vehicles, including bike lanes and walking paths, which may not suit Geauga’s rural layout, forcing unnecessary infrastructure spending that burdens taxpayers and limits individual freedoms like car ownership in spread-out communities.

Forced Transition to Renewables and Electrification: Measures push for widespread solar and wind installations on public lands, including landfills in Cuyahoga County, and building electrification (e.g., replacing gas appliances), which could impose costly mandates on homeowners and businesses in Geauga, potentially raising utility bills without proven local benefits and disregarding conservative preferences for market-driven energy choices over government-subsidized “green tech” that is failing miserably in other parts of the country.

Ties to ICLEI and UN Agendas: NOACA’s partnership with ICLEI, a UN-linked organization accused of promoting Marxist wealth redistribution via Agenda 21, taints the plan with foreign influence, prioritizing globalist frameworks over American sovereignty and local control, potentially allowing EPA enforcement that overrides Geauga County’s preferences.

Equity and LIDAC Focus Masking Wealth Transfer: Emphasis on benefiting low-income/disadvantaged communities through targeted funding could result in redistributive policies, shifting resources from Geauga’s taxpayers to urban areas like Cleveland, without clear returns and fostering dependency on federal grants.

High Implementation Costs and Federal Dependency: Reliant on Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, the plan’s milestones (e.g., solar projects by 2026-27) imply billions in spending, with no detailed cost-benefit analysis, risking debt for Geauga residents and entangling the county in bureaucratic red tape for grants.

Other Agendas: Regional Transportation Mandates: NOACA’s Carbon Reduction Program pushes low-emission projects, potentially diverting funds from Geauga’s road maintenance to urban transit, limiting rural mobility and imposing emission standards that raise project costs.

Other Agendas: Water Quality and Facility Planning: Oversight of Facility Planning Areas for sewers/water could force Geauga to adopt regional prescriptions, restricting development and imposing environmental regs that hinder economic growth in favor of centralized planning.

Other Agendas: Safety and Amish Community Projects: While safety reports prioritize crash-prone areas, they could lead to over-engineered solutions like widened roads or signals, increasing taxes without addressing Geauga’s unique needs, such as Amish buggy accommodations, and fostering unnecessary government intervention.

Other Agendas: Bylaw Changes Affecting Representation: Recent amendments requiring county engineers or elected officials as alternates sidelined conservative voices in Geauga, potentially leading to decisions that favor urban interests over rural autonomy in funding allocations.

Promotion of Unrealistic GHG Reduction Targets: The plan sets aggressive goals of 49% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050, based on flawed assumptions like an 80% drop in electric sector emissions through rapid renewable energy adoption, ignoring the intermittency of solar and wind that could lead to unreliable power supplies and higher energy costs for rural residents in Geauga County who rely on stable grids.