First Iron Rule of Marxism
Accuse others of doing what you're doing, while you're doing it, to create confusion
Remember how crazy the Left went over “Project 2025” and how it was supposed to be a threat to the world? This is the real threat. If not already following @DataRepublican, start now.
“Our Common Purpose” proposes to dismantle and destroy America. The First Iron Rule of Marxism is to accuse others of doing what you are doing, while you’re doing it, to create confusion. While Leftists worked on their agenda to dismantle the West and United States, they accused Trump and pro-American think-tanks of doing exactly that.
Jonathan’s Newsletter (My2Cents) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is brillaint framing of projection as political strategy. The genius of this tactic is that it creates confusion before anyone can respond effectively, and by the time you're defending yourself, you've already lost the narrative. I dunno if most people recognize this patern, but once you see it you can't unsee it. It's like a judo move for ideological warfare.