Jonathan’s Newsletter (My2Cents)

Jonathan’s Newsletter (My2Cents)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 15

This is brillaint framing of projection as political strategy. The genius of this tactic is that it creates confusion before anyone can respond effectively, and by the time you're defending yourself, you've already lost the narrative. I dunno if most people recognize this patern, but once you see it you can't unsee it. It's like a judo move for ideological warfare.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jonathan Broadbent
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Broadbent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture