On Tuesday, June 19, 2025, Dr. Joe Wolverton and Dr. Allen Keyes spoke in Independence, Ohio at an event organized and hosted by the John Birch Society and the American Republic Policy.

At an earlier luncheon presentation I asked a question that encouraged Dr. Wolverton to change his intended presentation. I happened to catch most of Dr. Wolverton’s evening portion of the summit (the link is below his bio). You’re REALLY going to want to hear this! He covers important names that even the most ardent U.S. patriots aren’t likely to know.

He covered his book The Founder’s Recipe.

Joe A. Wolverton, II, J.D.

Joe is best known for his unwavering dedication to constitutional education and advocacy, has established himself as a prominent figure in American legal and political circles. His career, marked by a deep commitment to preserving and interpreting the principles of the U.S. Constitution, has made him a respected voice among scholars and activists alike.

Before embarking on this latest endeavor, Joe was an educator, and he believes he was born to teach.

Upon returning from a full-time church mission to Mexico City, Joe earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science at Brigham Young University. After college, Joe returned home to Memphis, Tennessee to attend law school. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 2001 and practiced law as a constitutional attorney until 2009.

Today and for the past two decades, Joe has committed himself to sharing timeless principles of liberty with and helping people use their new knowledge in becoming friends of freedom and defenders of the Constitution.

With his profound passion for constitutional law, Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new undertaking, the Constitutional Law Scholar of The John Birch Society. As a distinguished attorney and scholar, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to defending and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution, as well as restoring the knowledge of the authors whose works influenced the thinking and writing of the Founding Fathers.

In his new position at The John Birch Society, Joe continues his quest to educate his fellow Americans about the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the fundamental principles of liberty upon which those sacred documents are founded.

Joe’s influence extends beyond organizational boundaries, however, through his prolific writing and media appearances. He has authored several articles and three best-selling books on constitutional law, the Federalist Papers, and the writings of the men most often-quoted by the Founding Fathers; all of which have become valuable resources for students, scholars, and policymakers.

As promised, I’m posting it here to share:

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6vjtaf-dr.-joe-wolverton.html