Yesterday evening, September 3rd, the Geauga County Republican Party Central & Executive Committee passed the Resolution Encouraging the Ohio Republican Party (“ORP”) to Refrain from Endorsing Candidates for State Positions in Contested Races.

Somewhat behind the scenes in Ohio politics - and elsewhere throughout the country - the topic of the Republican Party weighing in, favoring one candidate over another has heated up in the past few weeks. In Ohio, this is primarily due to rumors that the ORP is considering endorsing some Republican candidates over others in the upcoming primary (“mid-term”) elections. If they do so, many consider this to be outside interference, which has consistently and artificially skewed Ohio politics in a particular direction… one that does not appear to take Ohioans interests to heart.

Did you know, several states forbid their Republican Party from creating endorsements in contested primary elections? “Contested” simply means that more than one Republican is running for the position.

Other Ohio counties are now considering the same resolution. Wherever you live, consider your stance on this important issue.

In last night’s discussion, I (Jonathan Broadbent) presented the following arguments FOR the Resolution, as I was presenting it and encouraging a YES vote. These are simply some of my thoughts that fit on one page:

Of course Ohio has many great things going for it; however, if we do not acknowledge the damaging impact that drifting toward a single-party system of government has wrought - often referred to as the “Uniparty” - then we’ll never reverse the trend.

- Jonathan Broadbent

Central Committeeman