Resolution Encouraging Investigation and Prosecution of Alleged Perpetrators of the “Russian Collusion” Hoax

On July 30th, the Geauga Republican Party County Central & Executive Committees met and nearly unanimously passed the above resolution. Here’s what this means for you, and the Republic.

If you’re not familiar with what a Central Committee is, think of it like the Board of Directors of a political party. Here’s an Ohio-specific description, from League of Women Voters:

The first thing to know is that this resolution is an example of what’s supposed to be happening on a fairly regular basis in U.S. politics but isn’t. Our system of government is intended to answer ONLY to the will of the people - this is where “of the people, by the people, and for the people” comes in.

Resolutions are a fundamental way that we communicate TO the party what we expect of them. This means We The People, sending instructions. If there are no Resolutions, elected representatives are left to their own; they can act in a vacuum and pretend like what they’re doing is for the public good (often while hurting us and lining their pockets).

This approach to government - passing Resolutions - is fundamentally and refreshingly different from the two main political parties thinking in terms of top-down dictatorship, while consistently ignoring the will of the people.

When properly functioning, local communities gather to decide what’s important to their constituents. The avenue to do this is via Central Committee meetings (in other states this body of people may go by a different name).

The significant value of this particular “Russian Collusion” Hoax resolution is that it’s fairly non-controversial. Other topics might generate opposition or fail, but this one should appeal to everyone within the Republican Party. It’s Law & Order.

In Geauga County it passed nearly unanimously, with only 4 opposing votes.

Here’s what the template looks like. It’s editable, making it easy to swap for the name of your group:

You’ll find this template available on the Precinct Strategy website under “Connect with Conservatives in the…” There,you’ll find a dedicated chat group to this resolution. You may also contact me directly or comment that you’d like an editable copy (this platform does not allow for document sharing).

“What’s the point? Will this actually make a difference?” You may ask. Good question. My answer is simple, comparing two extremes: if mine is the only county to pass this resolution, probably not. If every county in the U.S. passed it, absolutely. DC would drop everything to address it immediately. I certainly don’t hope for 100% adoption, but do believe that 30 or more counties will make both state and federal representatives act upon the instruction.

Right now over 100 counties in the U.S. are considering this resolution. As well, many people are using it as a “flushing tool” to out the non-conservative, status-quo types within the party.

What’s next?

Once the resolution passes, I suggest using the following template Press Release to get word out that you’ve done so. It sends the message that your club/group cares and is responsive.

If you want to see more of this sort of thing, get involved locally. If you’re conservative, your voice is desperately needed.

- Jonathan Broadbent

National voice of Precinct Strategy, among other things