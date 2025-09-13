I have a proposal for all those who have lost their job after posting horrible things about Charlie Kirk’s death. Keep reading, you may actually like this…

A note for Christian/Conservative/Right: don’t give up on your countrymen. You also may like this idea.

In the hours and days that followed the death of Charlie Kirk, some people took to social media to, of all things, celebrate his death.

Such behavior is beyond morally reprehensible, and led to swift public backlash. The backlash, in turn, led to many calls for such people - who danced and laughed, advocating for murder - to be removed from positions of trust, such as teacher or school administrator.

Source: the source of this image is X

The implications of killing people who do not agree with you are so dire as to warrant swift social moral outrage. Believing that people who think differently deserve death promptly destroys all that the United States stands for. There is a reason the First Amendment is first (I’ll save if anyone can be killed for their beliefs, any of us can for another post).

Stories of people losing their jobs and resulting, often tearful, videos of them telling their stories are spreading all over social media. After many years of being Canceled, many on the Right celebrate this role-reversal; however, that’s not truly who the Right are.

The Right side of the political aisle (generally) fundamentally believes in redemption, both here in this life, as well as the afterlife.

Redemption informs our notion that former crooks sometimes make for good law enforcement, ex-convicts can be spectacular employees, cyber-criminals make very good cybersecurity experts, and sometimes people who’ve committed horrible acts can be rejuvenated and may become very good people as a result of making mistakes.

My Proposal

The people who’ve made claims online about Charlie Kirk are, I firmly believe, the victims of propaganda programming. Of course they’ll disagree. They believe that they are informed and that I’ve been lulled into believing in a horrible man.

Give them opportunity to prove out their position.

Create a searchable database of all Charlie Kirk audio and video and invite all the people who’ve posted awful things about his assassination to validate their position.

Here’s what will happen:

They’ll learn that this person, adored by many, isn’t at all what they’ve been told. They’ll explore the sound-bites they’ve been fed in greater detail and learn that the hate they’ve been sold is no longer theirs, or at least that sound-bites were fed to them in order to shape their opinion. Most importantly, they’ll gain an understanding that politicians and “news media” have groomed them with propaganda, which further destroys trust in both.

Imagine all those Canceled people combing through Charlie Kirk videos, looking for that thing that they believe has set them off (“he hates gays and thinks they should be stoned to death”, “he incited violence”, “he’s racist,” or any of the other things they’ve been fed), hoping to vindicate their stance, only to learn about who Charlie Kirk really was, while also coming to the realization that mass media manipulates and lies, and that propaganda exists.

Once they get to ten hours, offer to give them their job back (on probation, of course).

Anticipated results:

Further reduction of exposure to legacy media. Many more people leaving the Left/propaganda. Defusing many of those who now feel radicalized because they thing they’ve been Canceled (I’ll save the irony of this for another post, since roughly half of the United States has been severely Canceled by the Left, including myself). They might even begin to apply their new understanding of the impacts of propaganda to others, like Trump and Musk.

Thoughts?